Willie Hamilton

Willie Hamilton was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on January 28, 1932 to Emmitt and Hattie Hamilton. He professed a hope in Christ at a young age. He later in life joined Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his six children. He is survived by his wife Brenda Golden Hamilton, thirty-five grandchildren, eighty great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren, and ten great great great grandchildren. Also, Chinna Hill and Taylor Lyons whom were reared in the home, and his "little people", Israel and Isabella Hopkins, whom were also reared in the home. Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. There will be no family hour. Face coverings are required. Service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

