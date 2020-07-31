Kerry Hamlett, 49, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Tupelo, April 13, 1971 to William Thomas and Arlena Willingham Hamlett. Kerry was a hard working, fun loving person with an exceptional sense of humor. He enjoyed working in the yard, planting flowers and trees, fishing, and going to the beach. He loved spending time with his wife and taking care of his pet cat. He attended the Orchard Tupelo. Survivors include his wife, Wendy Paige Hamlett; son, Tyler Hamlett of Oklahoma; one grandson; three brothers, Gary Hamlett (Wildean) of Winfield, Alabama, Terry Hamlett and Larry Hamlett both of Beaverton, Alabama; two sisters, Zebbie Caldwell (Nathan) of Nettleton, Tammi Kimbrough (Troy) of Greenwood Springs; numerous nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Sharon Green. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Marcum; and brother, Jerry Hamlett. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Rodney Rodgers officiating. Burial was in Shiloh Cemetery. Pallbearers were William Rice, Jeff Rice, Charles "Butch" Glidewell, Robert Aston and Jonathan Funderburk. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
