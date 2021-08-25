Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard was born on July 8, 2021 to his loving parents, Joshua Hamm and Shelby Henderson Gaillard,both of Walnut, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning August 20 at his grandparent's home in Keiser, AR. Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Thursday, August 26 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ripley City Cemetery. While his life was short, everyone who knew him during this time was most certainly blessed by his presence. We anxiously awaited his arrival and once he joined us in the world he visited with us for a short time before leaving and was carried away by the embrace of our Lord. "There is no foot too small to leave an imprint in the world" and he did just that. He walked into our our lives and touched our hearts forever. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday, August 26 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his parents, Chase is survived by two brothers, Carter Gaillard and Elijah Henderson, one sister, Aubree Hamm, maternal grandparents,Shannon Cunningham of Walnut, Ray Goodwin and Danyell Haygood, both of Falkner, paternal grandparents, Pamela Hamm of Horn Lake, MS, Jimmy Hamm (Felica), of Keiser, AR, maternal great grandparents, Robert and Flora Henderson, of Walnut, his great great grandmother, Annie Holt of Pontotoc, six aunts, eight uncles and a host of cousins. He was also preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Thomas Edward and Mary Elaine Goodwin, paternal great grandfather, Chester Lee Hamm and an uncle, Chester Hamm. We are honored and humbled by the charity and selflessness of those around us. We give a very special thanks to Donna Adams for the cemetery plot donated in memory of her beloved son, Justin Smith. Thank you to all for your continued support and prayers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share condolences with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
