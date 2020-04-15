Margie Hamm

Margie Hamm, 78, passed away at her home. She was born in Corinth, MS, and later moved to Tupelo, MS, where she lived the rest of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Mitchell Sizemore, son-in-law Kenny Sizemore, grandchildren Scott and Leslie Sizemore, aunt Katherine Holloway, sister and brother-in-law Kay and Don Cooper, and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Relma Robertson, and her brother, LeeRoy Robertson. Her family will have a celebration of life event at a later date, due to the current national crisis. "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11:25-26 NIV

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.