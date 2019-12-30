RED BAY, AL -- Thomas William "Tom" Hamm, 46, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 1 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

