Martha M. "Bonnie" Hammock, 90, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hardin Home Nursing Home in Savannah, TN. Services will be on Thursday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Nixon, TN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at White Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

