Tommy Arle Hammock, 80, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 surrounded by his family at North Ms. Medical Center, Iuka, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL and was a maintenance technician at Mueller Brass & Furnace for forty years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Services will be Sunday, March 28, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years - June Hammock; three children - Mark Hammock (Tammy), Angela Thomas (Marty) and Christopher Arle Hammock; five grandchildren - Zoe Hammock, Chloe Jones (Chase), Mathew Taylor, Rhiannon Clark, Benjamin Taylor and Krista Thomas; four great-grandchildren - Cole Clark, Cannon Clark, Sabella Zabarevska and Abby Taylor; three sisters - Pat Couch, Susan Johnson (Jerry) and Mary Hammock and one brother - Phillip Hammock (Patsy) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Audie Williams Hammock. Pallbearers will be Joel Horn, Jeremy Clark, Tony Grady, Dale Swindle, Matthew Taylor and Cole Clark. Honorary pallbearer will be Ben Taylor. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
