Funeral service for Paul Howard Hammonds, 80, of Lindale, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home Chapel, Grandfield, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home. Paul Howard Hammonds was born to Opal and Leon Hammonds, on December 20, 1940, in Fredrick, OK. He went to be with the LORD January 7, 2021 just after his 80th birthday. Paul was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, and by his wife Beatrice Wilson Hammonds. He is survived by his three sons: Paul Michael Hammonds and his wife Eleanor of Livingston, Montana; Richard Howard Hammonds and his wife Carlene of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Robert Ray Hammonds and his wife Jenice of Lindale, Texas; 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Paul was loved by many and showed his love in return. He would do anything for anybody and was always willing to give a helping hand. He was a hard worker and taught that wonderful work ethic to his three sons and progeny.
