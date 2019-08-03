Jeff Hammons, 54, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home. He was born August 24, 1964, in Biloxi to Henry and Billie Sue Hammons. He worked for Flowers Bakery as a route salesman for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching sports on tv and taking cruises with his wife. He was a Baptist. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Tuesday. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Hammons, Jr. (Kim) and Ashley Ragsdale all of Mooreville; his grandchildren, Shelby Ragsdale, Layluh Hammons and Eastyn Hammons all of Mooreville; one sister, Debbie Davis of Crossville, TN; one brother, James Hammons (Chris Whaley) of Tupelo; three nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Deanna Hammons. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.