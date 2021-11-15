Martha Earline Hammons, 93, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Martha was born July 25, 1928, in Pontotoc County to Icy Roberta Sparks and James Nathaniel Williams. She attended public school and was a talented basketball player. As a young adult, Martha attended Green Street Baptist Church. In 1962, she married John Hammons. She worked as a factory worker at Rockwell-Delta in Tupelo where she later retired. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed making ceramics as a pastime. She found much joy in baking cakes, decorating, and hosting holiday family gatherings. She took great joy and pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Mama, Grandmaw, Ma'Maw, or Chief. Family was everything to her, so she cherished each moment spent with them. She is survived by her two daughters: Betty Faye Taylor (Sam Hollis) of Mooreville, Joyce Montgomery of Saltillo; daughter-in-law, Martha Causey of Tupelo; grandchildren: Craig Curle of Brighton, Tennessee, Kevin (Crystal) Curle of Mason, Tennessee, John David (Pam) Montgomery of Jackson, Timothy (Givinia) Causey of Cordova, Tennessee, Nathaniel Causey, Shannon (David) Sheppard of Saltillo, Wendy (Kell) Sheffield of Guntown, Jonathan (Sonya) Hawkins of Pontotoc, and Robyn Taylor ("Tony") Cruz of Golden; great-grandchildren: Michael Curle of Brighton, Tennessee, Kailah Curle (Chad) of Mason, Tennessee, Kelsey (Raul) Gonzalez of Mason, Tennessee, Alexis (Brian) Davis of Jackson, Kelsi Davidson, Harley and Xander Taylor of Golden, Cora Causey of Cordova, Tennessee, Candace and Caleb Hawkins of Pontotoc, Causey Sheffield of Guntown and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Hammons, daughter, Martha "Marty" Genell Force, son, Wilson "Junior" Causey, brothers James Otheal (Daphel Louise) Williams, Archie Lee (Elizabeth) Williams, Joseph Preston (Martha) Williams, Charlie "Mack" Williams, and her great-grandson, Korey Causey. Mrs. Hammons' family wishes to thank the caregivers of North Mississippi Medical Hospice staff for their love and compassion during this journey, W.E. Pegues Funeral Home for their assistance and care, and countless friends and family for their acts of kindness. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, and 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Service honoring Martha's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Willie B. Sampson officiating. Graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
