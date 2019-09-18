WEST POINT, MS -- Alyce Faye Hampton, 70, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.