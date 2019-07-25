TUPELO, MS -- Billie Ruth Hampton, 65, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on July 27, 2019, Saturday at Noon at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park .

