Eddie Wayne Hampton, 57, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at ST Francis Hospital in Bartlette. Services will be on Sunday June 6, 2021 2:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel . Visitation will be on Saturday June 5, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Palestine M B Church 911 Palestine Cove Michigan City, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

