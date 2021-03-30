Annie Rene Hampton-Merlone, 97, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bailey's Consistent Care Home in West Point, MS. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.

