Juanita Virginia "Nita" Hamric passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the age of 93 years old after a long illness. She was born October 15, 1928, in Myrtle, Mississippi to Archie D. and Anna Rodgers Walls. Nita was a longtime resident of Tupelo and was married for 52 years to Charles L. Hamric, who died in 2001. She owned Nita's Beauty Shop until her retirement, then worked in the salon at Traceway Retirement Center for many years. Her kindness and compassion led many of her customers and coworkers to become her best friends. Nita was a longstanding member of Parkway Baptist Church. Nita will be remembered for her broad smile, her fun sense of humor and contagious laughter. She was incredibly generous with her time, constantly visiting and caring for others. She was also known for her many pranks and often dressed in costume on Halloween to trick or treat at Traceway or with other friends. Nita loved to cook and was famous for her lemon dessert recipe, which she shared widely. To our amusement, she always made a point to throw away the ingredient containers in different trash cans to protect her secret recipe. Nita is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, James E. 'Friday' Curry; two sons, Charles L. "Leigh" Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina, and Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; stepdaughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband, Tim, of Columbiana, Alabama, and stepson, Jim Curry of New Albany. She is also survived by her long-time caregiver and companion, Melinda Frison, whom she adored, and who cared for her with great compassion and love until her death. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her four siblings and three grandchildren, Leighton, Clayton and Anna Kathryn. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Terri Armstrong and Rev. Bill Everett officiating and visitation one hour prior to services, Tuesday. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Rob Coates, Jim Curry, Tim Lacy, Alan Ledger, Burt Mulford, and Ken Watson. Memorials in memory of Nita's may be made to Traceway Manor Methodist Senior Services, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
