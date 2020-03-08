Thelma Christine Hamrie, 84, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Waverly Care Home after an extended illness. She was born May 14, 1935 in Monroe County to Cordie (Fowler) Vaughn and Alvis Vaughn. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area , but the last 4 years at Waverly Care Home in West Point. She was a retired seamstress at Lucky Star Industries and a member of the Church of God of Prophesy in Amory. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with the Rev. Dean Allen officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Carson of Tupelo and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Hamrie, and one brother James Vaughn. Visitation will be Tuesday May 10th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time all at the Tisdale-lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.