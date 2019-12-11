Arlie Jefferson Hanchey, Jr., known to his family as "Judge" and to his friends as "The Hanch," died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from a sudden, unexpected illness. The All-Star athlete and Mr. Baton Rouge High School was born in Oberlin, Louisiana on March 17, 1945 to the late Arlie Jefferson, Sr. and the late Ada Caroline Wyatt Hanchey. He was eagerly greeted to this life by his dearest sister, Dixie (Hanchey Irwin Longo). After graduating from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor's degree in banking and finance, Mr. Hanchey launched a successful career in banking and sales that spanned decades. For years, he was a formidable foe on some of the nation's best golf courses including Bay Hill in Orlando and Tupelo Country Club. Arlie never met a stranger, enjoyed LSU sports, cared for his esteemed dogs with great attention, never passed a Piccadilly buffet, could be found on any Sunday morning on the back row at the Orchard (where he was a church member) eating donuts, and loved his family deeply. Father to Stephanie Hanchey Simmons (Matt) of Orlando, Florida and Nicole Byram Keene (Jody) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, "The Hanch" was married to his beloved Sara for over 20 years. Also endeared to his heart were his grandchildren, Maxwell Alton Simmons "Max" and "Nola-Blair" Louise Simmons, who lovingly referred to him as "Diddy." "Mister," as he was known to his "bonus grandchildren" on East Drive, was admired and respected by all who enjoyed his quick, dry wit and contagious humor on golf courses, watching LSU football, walking the dogs, or sharing neighborhood gossip. The memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM with visitation of the family preceding from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Orchard, 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. Out of his many friends, honorary pallbearers for his memorial service are as follows: Ed Hood, Dr. Ken Johnson, Miles Johnson (Godson), Ronnie Howell, David White, Jody Keene, John Ray, and Burke Ellzey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Arlie Hanchey to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 or visit the website at www.tupeloleehumane.org. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
