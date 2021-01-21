Freddie Gray Hancock, 85, passed away January 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1935 to James A. and Lillian Mossie Churchill Hancock in New Albany , MS. He was a carpenter by trade, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be 2:00pm January 22, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Cohea and Bro. Jason Howell officiating. A visitation will be from 12 noon till the start of the service at 2pm. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Burial will be a Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle. He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Jewel Lavelle Hancock of Myrtle, three daughters; Karen Hargett of Ripley, Judy Hancock of New Albany, and Fredia Gullick (Michael) of Myrtle, one sister, Betty Fitch of Holly Springs, four brothers; Jimmy Hancock (Carol) of St. Louis, Mo, Bill Hancock (Pat) of Myrtle, Gilbert Hancock (Sue) of Warrenton, MO, and Bob Hancock (Darlene) of Wallerville, MS, nine grandchildren; Charlie Hancock (Beth) of New Albany, Leann Gates (James) of Ripley, Jessie Howell (Jason) of Myrtle, Kim Gable (Chris) of Booneville, Brandon Hancock (Kayla) of Myrtle, Brent Hancock (Chelcie) of Myrtle, Chase Hancock (Amber) of Myrtle, Chasity Neal of New Albany, and Ryne Hargett of Ripley, twenty-six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Adolph Hancock and Lillian Mossie Churchill Hancock, two sons, James Gray Hancock, and Gerald David Hancock, two sisters, Lillian Jean Wood and Janice Lee Davis, one brother James Edward Hancock.
