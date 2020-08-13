RIPLEY, MS -- Leon Hancock, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday August 14, 2020 11:00 AM at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday August 14, 2020 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Ripley, MS.

