Myrtle — Marilyn Gresham Hancock, 66, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 28, 1956 in New Albany to Albert Edward Gresham and Yvonne Shelton Gresham. She was a secretary for 30 years for attorney Steven Livingston and also three years for attorney Regan Russell. She enjoyed reading, gardening and flowers. Visitation will be from 5:00p.m. until memorial service time at 5:30p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Funeral Service. Bro. Jason Howell will officiate. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Allen Hancock and their daughter, Brittany Hancock. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to West Cancer Foundation; www.westcancerfoundation.org For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

