Everett Wayne "Jack" Hancock, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Kirkville.

