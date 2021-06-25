Everett Wayne (Jack) Hancock, Sr., age 81, resident of Prentiss County, Baldwyn, MS passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Jack was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. He was born in March of 1940, the oldest son of Esther (Campbell) Hancock and Jim Hancock. Jack was a graduate of Bay High School in Bay, Arkansas; Arkansas State University (Bachelors in Math); Louisiana State University (Masters in Computer Science); graduate studies at Duke University and Penn State. He worked as a Professor at Minot State in Minot, North Dakota; an analyst for TRW in Houston, Texas, working on the Apollo missions and many other early NASA missions; and an analyst for CAS in Huntsville, Alabama, working on the Patriot Missile Project and other US Army missile defense projects. Throughout his life Jack served as a music minister or youth leader in many local churches. Jack was a private pilot, a cattle rancher, and a man that devoured books like candy. He loved to learn and to teach anyone who would listen, always pushing himself and those he loved to work hard and pursue their dreams. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda (Watts) Hancock; three (3) brothers, Billy Hancock (Sheila) of Baldwyn, Hal Hancock (Patricia) of Tupelo, and Dean Hancock (Betty) of Birmingham, AL; three (3) children, Lisa (Hancock) Donaldson of Baldwyn, Rebekah Hancock of Birmingham, AL, and Everett Wayne "Jackie" Hancock, Jr. (Heather) of Baldwyn; eight (8) grandchildren, Terry Donaldson (Krystal) of Dallas, TX, Lindy Donaldson Marrufo (Salomon) of Dallas, TX, Lauren Donaldson Brown (Jordan) of Chicago, IL, Joseph Porter of Birmingham, AL, Maggie Porter of Birmingham, AL, Savannah Hancock of Baldwyn, Cooper Hancock of Baldwyn and Everett Hancock of Baldwyn; three (3) great-grandchildren, Tony Donaldson of Dallas, TX, Ava Brown of Chicago, IL, and Elle Brown of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn, Sunday June 27,2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Graveside services will follow at Kirkville cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Terry Donaldson, Jordan Brown, Salomon Marrufo, Joseph Porter, Curtis Hunter and Ralph Lindsey. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.