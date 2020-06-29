John L. Hand

John L Hand , 77, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on December 16, 1942, in Arkansas, John was a son of the late Samuel Grady and Mary Gussie Oliver Hand. Growing up, John lived in Mississippi and Florida where he met the love of his life, Grace. They married on Easter Sunday, March 30, 1975 and they eventually moved to Amory. He was a great father and provider for his family. He worked at Monroe County Solid Waste as well as the gravel pit. He and Grace were blessed with three children. He was a family man who was always there for them and spending time with him was of upmost importance. He was strong willed, stubborn at times, outspoken, and loved being outdoors. One of his favorite things to do was to have fish fries with family on Sundays. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling to see family in Florida. John was an avid Nascar fan. He was good with his hands and could fix just about anything, including vehicles and equipment. He had many friends throughout his life, too many to mention. He loved to listen to Old Country Music and watch classic Gunsmoke shows in his free time. John will be missed dearly by his family and friends and they will cherish the memories for years to come. Left behind to treasure memories are his son, John Hand, Jr (Linda), Amory; daughters, Renee Simon, Tampa, FL, Marilyn Quigly(Chris), Ft. Pierce, FL; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Hand, Junior Hand, and Wilburn "Mudhole" Hand; and sisters, Ruth Rodgers, Ann Reeves, and Marylynn Hankins; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Hand; son, Howard Wayne Williams. A graveside funeral service will be held at Jones Chapel Cemetery at 1PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Burial will follow and Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Pallbearers will be Jay Hand, Christopher Hand, Lamont Johnson, Johnathan Hand, J.J. Holloway, Timothy Garza, and Johnny Warren. Visitation will be at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 12:00 pm until the time to leave for the graveside funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com

