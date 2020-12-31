Mooreville- Linda Gail Hand, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mooreville, she was born April 14, 1947, to Evelyn Johnson Brannen and Raymond Wheeler and was a 1965 graduate of Mooreville High School. Linda married the love of her life, Perry, on August 16, 1968. Together, they raised three daughters, in a home where Linda devote her entire life to the Lord, her husband, daughters and grandchildren. During her over 35 year tenure at Mooreville Elementary, Linda made some of her very best lifelong friends. She was known for her amazing cooking skills, sewing and painting talents which she continued after her retirement every Wednesday with her best friends, Diane Lindsey and Kay "Mac" McMillan. Her favorite title in life was "Granna". She enjoyed every minute of spoiling her grandchildren. She was a charter member of the East Main Church of Christ. Linda loved her church family and lived her life as a good and faithful servant. Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Perry; two daughters, Amy Voyles (Rodney) of Kirkville and Heather DuBois (Lee) of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Katy Beth Voyles (fiancé, Blake Anderson), Ben DuBois, Jackson Voyles and Easton DuBois; her brother, Richard Wheeler (Peggy) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; her sisters-in-law, Lois Holloway of Baldwyn, Mary Hamm (Carl) of Booneville; her nieces, Angie Voyles (Anthony) of Baldwyn, Paige Wheeler of Maiden, North Carolina, April Bell (David) of Baldwyn, Ashley Cox (RC) of Saltillo; her nephew, David Wheeler (Tammy) of Denver, North Carolina; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Linda was loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-dad, J.D. Brannen; her oldest daughter, Jennifer; and her nephew, Gregory Holloway. Pallbearers will be Kent Nichols, Ricky Lindsey, Larry Long, Jason Dickinson, Greg Lyle, Tim Davis, Dean Webb, Grady Vines and Jake Kennedy. A graveside service honoring Linda's memory will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Gilvo Cemetery with Bro. Barry Kennedy officiating. Friends and family are respectfully asked to follow all health guidelines by social distancing and refraining from handshakes and hugs. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank all the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center, especially 3-West and Hospice. The love and compassion shown to our mother and family will forever be remembered. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
