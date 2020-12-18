Betty Haney, 72, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 19, 5-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Golden, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.