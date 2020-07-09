Wren - Beverly Jo Sawyer Haney, 61, passed away and started her new life in heaven on July 8, 2020. Born in Killeen, Texas, on October 21, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Bryan Preston "Buzz" Sawyer and Janice Marie Kirby Sawyer. Beverly grew up in Monroe County and graduated with the Amory High School Class of 1976. She then attended North East Community College where she obtained an Associate's Degree. She married the love of her life, James Richard Haney on May 12, 1984, and together they were blessed with two sons. An outstanding mother and wife, Beverly worked at both home and the office to help her family. She worked as a Secretary for Atlas Bodyworks, as an Administrative Assistant at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and as the Executive Administrative Assistant for the Gilmore Foundation including the Early Learning Initiative Program, "GELI". She was selfless, caring, and had a heart for children and education. Beverly was an active member of Central Grove Baptist Church where she served as a pianist for over 40 years. She loved playing the piano and when she played one could feel her worship God through her music. Her great smile was so contagious and everyone felt God's love when they were around her. She witnessed whenever the opportunity arose and many lives were touched because of her faith in God. She led and mentored the GA (Girl's in Action) group at Central Grove Baptist. In her free time, she loved to spend precious time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed gospel music as well as the oldies and country music. She was an avid reader and cross word puzzles were always a welcome challenge to her. Above all, God, her family and her church family meant the world to her. Beverly's smile and loving presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The memories made with her will be cherished forever. There is peace knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her loving husband, James Richard Haney; sons, Jay Haney (Katelyn), Drew Haney (Taylor); grandsons, Huck Haney and Jace Haney; brother, Bart Sawyer (Darlene), and Kirk Sawyer (Angel). She was preceded in death by her parents, Buzz and Janice Sawyer; John and Ruth Haney. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Central Grove Baptist Church, with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS. Pallbearers will be some of her church family, the deacons of Central Grove Baptist Church. Beverly's service will be broadcast over FM 87.9 if you care to sit in the parking lot and listen to her service. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 PM at Central Grove Baptist Church in Wren. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Central Grove Baptist Church, 30298 Central Grove Road, Aberdeen, Mississippi 39730.
