Dixie Lee Haney-Ingram, 62, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Tracy, Minnesota July 2, 1957 to Allen Dale and Dorothy May Engler Haney. She was a 1975 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dixie loved working in her garden and spending time with her dogs. Survivors include her mother, Dorothy May Wright of Papillion, Nebraska; daughter, Tara Craig and her husband, Brian of Omaha, Nebraska; soul mate for over 30 years, Danny Raper of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Tyler, Chesney and Landon Haney of Omaha; two sisters, Bonnie Self and her husband, Ken of Gretna, Nebraska and Shelly Boukal of Bellevue, Nebraska; brothers, Allen Haney, Jr. of Wyoming, Iowa, Robert Haney and his wife, Susan of Omaha, Bruce Haney and his wife, Dawnel of Anita, Iowa and Roger Wright and his wife, Karen of Bellevue; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Elaine Haney and Shirley Haney; and brother-in-law, David Boukal. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
