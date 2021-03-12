GOLDEN, MS - Richard Aaron Haney, 69, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Franklin County, AL and worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Walker Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Services will be Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. David Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by three children, two sons - Robert Haney and Chad Haney (Ashley) all of Golden, MS; one daughter- Sherry Haney (Michael Moore), Tishomingo, MS; three grandsons - Tyson Harris (Taylor), Golden, MS, Austin Harris (Kassandra Hamm) and Brady Harris (Brittany), Iuka, MS; two great-grandchildren - Jaxn Harris and Rainey Harris, Iuka, MS; one brother - Tommy Haney (Kay), Golden, MS; his loving fiancé - Doris Credille, Golden, MS; nieces and nephews - Danny Lewis, David Lewis, Steven Pardue, Kathy Johnson, Selena Black (Brian) and Bobby Haney (Jodi); great-nieces and great-nephews- Dustin, Justin, Malachi, Hunter, Eli, Blaine, Avery, Tamara, Tasha, Tyson, Tara, Morgan and Wyatt; step-son - Clayton Brooks (Jeneen) and step-daughter - Melissa Sweat. He was preceded in death by his parents, Armstead "Cotton" and Altie Clark Haney; one daughter, Melinda Haney, one granddaughter, Amanda Brooks; two sisters, Belinda Lewis and Patricia Pardue; one brother, Bobby Haney, two nephews, Doyle Haney and Michael Pardue; step-sons, Wade Brooks and Michael Beam and a step-daughter, Sharon Brooks. Pallbearers will be Austin Harris, Tyson Harris, Brady Harris, David Lewis, Danny Lewis and Bobby Haney. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Grimes and Damian Langford. Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie in state Sunday, March 14, 12-2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church.
