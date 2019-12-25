MADISON, MS -- Robert 'Bob' Haney, 64, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Services will be on December 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Graveside service in Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.