TUPELO -- Bertha Lee Hankins, 63, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 @ 1:00P.M. at Porter Memorial Garden Tupelo MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.

