Ruby Doris "Sally" Hankins passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Sunshine Nursing Facility. She was 93 years old. Doris was born August 25, 1928 to Quitman and Eva Price Morgan. She was a lifelong resident of Tupelo. Doris worked for J.C. Penny for many years as a sales associate. After her retirement, she then went to work at the Thomas Street School Cafeteria. She was known for her giving heart and the smile she always wore. Doris kept an immaculate yard and loved taking care of her flowers. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Doris leaves behind her son, Steve Hankins and wife, Mary Beth, of Belden; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyle Hankins; two sons, Gary and Danny; and four brothers, Dwight, Glen, Hoyle, and Ralph. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Doris' memory will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Pastor Jeff Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Jacob Hankins, Michael Hankins, Brian Wood, Shane Robbins, Adam Robinson, and Jeremy Dearing. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.