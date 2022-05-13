Joann Hankins, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2022. She was born to Truman and Fannie Moore on August 21, 1940. She retired from Walmart after 17 years. She was also a caregiver of many others for many years. Her beautiful smile and inner beauty as well as her outward beauty was defined by her Christian faith. Her love for her husband was unconditional, she loved him with all her heart. She will be remembered as a woman of dignity and grace. She enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flowers. She also loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities. Services are 3 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Joann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Hankins of Booneville; her daughters, Pam Nichols of Mantachie and Jan Knight (Steve) of Corinth; her sons, Mike Hankins of Mantachie, Tim Hankins (Theresa) of Booneville and Phillip Hankins (Marnie) of Somerville, TN; her grandchildren, Joni Thompson (Derek), Lacy Hurd (Stevie), Merrell Brown (Dustin), Kelley Hill (Jordan), Jade Kimbrough (Austin), Hannah Knight, Braxton Hankins, Madison Ford, Morgan Ford, D.J. Ford, Jennifer Welch (Chapman), Stephanie Knight (Cynthia), Chase Nichols (Crystal) and Jack Nichols (Morgan) and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Ray; her brother, Jerry Moore; her daughter-in-law, Wanda Hankins and her son-in-law, Jack Nichols. Pallbearers are; Steve Knight, Austin Kimbrough, Stevie Hurd, Derek Thompson, Brody Thompson, Ty Thompson, Braxton Hankins, D.J. Ford and Jordan Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Methodist Church in Booneville or the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
