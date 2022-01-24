Mr. John Douglas Hankins, 84, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the VA Nursing Home in Oxford. He was born December 13, 1937 in Saltillo, MS, to the union of L.M. Hankins and Lucille Stultz Hankins. He was a 1956 graduate of Saltillo High School, living his life in Lee County, MS. John was patriotic serving his country in the U.S. Army. He married Linda Martin, May 15, 1959 in Tupelo, MS where they made their home. John spent his working life in the furniture manufacturing business retiring as a Research and Development Manager employed by Action/Lane Furniture for 27 years. His hobbies included fishing, playing golf, camping and keeping his automobiles spotless. He was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Rev. David Smith, and Pastor Rob Armstrong officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 5 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include Linda Hankins, his wife of 62 years; two sons, Ronnie Hankins (Sally) of Tupelo, and Mickey Hankins (Ashley) of Blue Springs; his brother, Bobby Hankins of Saltillo, and sister, Billie Jo Rogers of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren, Jenna Wiygul (Chris) of Tupelo, Mandy Heavner (Cody) of Baldwyn, Cayson Hankins, Hayden Hankins, Georgia Kate Crawford, Dawson Crawford, and Evie Crawford, all of Tupelo; 2 great-grandchildren, Harper Wiygul and Hudson Wiygul. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, L. M. Hankins, Jr. Pallbearers will be Tombigbee Indian Camping Club, Quitman Harris, Mike Gorsuch, John Howard Crubaugh, Tommy Cobb, Charles Maxwell, and his neighbor, John Armour. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed James, Jack Johnson, Roger Bland, Jackie Hooker, Mickey Holliman, and Greg Roy. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Wednesday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
