Mrs. Oletha Myers Hankins, 94, passed away on June 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Oletha was born on July 7, 1927, in the Griffith Community of Clay County, to the late Henry Thomas and Velma Simmons Myers. She was a member of the Griffith Christian Church and attended the First Christian Church in West Point. She worked as a Insurance Clerk for Kyle Chandler Insurance Company for 38 years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Sandra Boykin. She married John Thomas Hankins on August 11, 1945, in Greenwood Springs. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Oben Myers (Robbie). Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eric Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, and her caregivers, Gladys Posley, Vesta Lee, and Martha Brownlee. Pallbearers will be Billy Myers, Joey Myers, Ryan Boykin, and Lyric Vandeford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Dill, Kyle Chandler, III, Robbie Robinson, Steve McKinney, and Andy Williams. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P. O. Box 208, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
