Carla Darlene Hanna, 62, resident of Selmer, TN, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital following a brief illness. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Carla will be at 2 PM Tuesday, November 17 at Wyatt Cemetery in Hornsby, TN with a private family visitation 30 minutes before services. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Carla was born July 6, 1958 in Tennessee, the daughter of the late Hugh T. and Jo Ann McMahan Hanna. She received her education in the McNairy Central Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Carla enjoyed visits with her much loved family and friends. A free spirited person and avid traveler, she will be remembered as a person who truly "did it her way". Survivors include her son, Joseph Kiser (Sherry) and her beloved companion of 15 years, Billy Taylor, both of Selmer and four grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Cloe and Thomas McQueen Kiser. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Hugh Hanna and Joe Carlton Hurt. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to jdkiser37@gmail.com for a unique monument to honor this special lady. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Carla's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
