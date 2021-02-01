Jacqueline "Jackie" Leigh Hanna died suddenly at her home on Friday, January, 29, 2021 at the age of 64. A Tupelo native, and the daughter of Jack Ellis and Joann Phillips Ellis, she was born on November 28, 1956. A longtime employee of Lane Furniture, Jackie was a compassionate and selfless person who would do anything within her power to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with her friend and family especially her grandchildren watching soccer or any other sports. She enjoyed nature and has a large heart for animals. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Satterfield of Tupelo; son, Lee Kelly of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Tristan Kelly, Dalton Kelly, Taylor Moore, Reed Hill, Steele Satterfield, and Denny Satterfield; and one sister, Jennie Edge and her husband, Wayne of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henry Ellis, Mayme Lee Ellis, Culmer Phillips, and Mellie Phillips; and a special aunt, Jo Ann Hood. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
