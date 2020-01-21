Jesse Hallen Hanson, 71, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1948 in Aberdeen, MS. to Aaron Burlene Hanson and Dorothy Robertson Hanson. He served in the National Guard. He was a farmer and a carpenter. Mr. Hanson was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church with Bro. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Friendship Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Sonya Rye Hanson of Hamilton, two daughters Meggan Blaylock (Chris) of Caledonia and Kelly Jordan (Chip) of Hamilton, MS; four grandchildren Emma Barclay, Ethan Barclay, Leevie Jordan and Caroline Jordan; one sister Sue Lewis (Dan) of Laurel, MS; and two Aunts Faye Robertson of Columbus, Ms and Elaine Garrett of Waukegan, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Hull, Bud Riggan, Gent Lewis, the class of 1966, Chip Jordan, Chris Blaylock and Aaron Trimble. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 P. M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Society and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
