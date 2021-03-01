Mary Louise Hanson passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 just a day before her 86th birthday at her daughter's home in Birmingham. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Monroe County to Eulis Smith, Sr. and Ada McWhirter Smith. She grew up on the farm in the Lackey Community where she learned a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude. She was a 1953 graduate of Aberdeen High School and was married to James Hal Hanson for 53 years. During the time of working, raising a family, caring for her parents, and helping with grandchildren, she attended Mississippi University for Women on nights and weekends all while working and caring for her family. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1985. She became a huge advocate of education for her family. She retired from United Technologies where she worked there for over 40 years in production and ended her career in management. She was most known for her sweet spirit, selflessness, humility, and her love for church and the Lord. She sought out ways to help others, while living her life for God. Louise loved to travel as long as it wasn't by boat or plane. She would hop on a bus at any time to take a trip with her grandchildren traveling coast to coast. She loved to spend time with her family and her great grandchildren became the apple of her eye. She was a long-time member of the Hatley Primitive Baptist Church and would always turn to God's word for her source of strength and encouragement. Her hobbies included genealogy and flower gardening. She was kind, loving, and sometimes opinionated. Her strong values would never be bent for anyone but would give her all for family. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Elder Tim Cunningham and Mr. Jonathan Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Mike Hanson (Lynn) of Columbus; two daughters, Rebecca Simpson (George) of Birmingham and Elizabeth Hanson Tidwell of Amory; two sisters, Mildred Allen of Huntsville and Anita Boyd of Memphis; grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway (Natalie) of Olive Branch, Michael Holloway (Erin) of Saltillo, Matthew Hanson of St. Charles, MO, Blake Hanson (Stacie) of Madison, Jacob Hanson (Kristen) of Columbus, Clint Simpson (Ruth) of Collierville, TN, Bethany Simpson Hagler (Josh) of Northport, AL; great grandchildren, Emma, Elizabeth, Sadie and Bennett Holloway, Ayden, Lucas, and Georgia Hanson, and Abigail, Tyler, and Mariah Simpson; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by her in-laws, J.A. and Ollie Mae Hanson; sisters, Hazel Kitchens and Clara Smallwood; brothers, Stanton Smith, Fred Smith, and Johnny Smith; and her son-in-law, David Tidwell. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Michael Holloway, Matt, Blake, and Jake Hanson, and Clint Simpson. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, it is requested a mask be worn at the service.
