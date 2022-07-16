Mavienne Hanson, age 88, died Friday July 15 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 9, 1933 to William Brewer and Essie Jewel Garrison Smith. She was a retired nurse. She previously served as director of the LPN nursing program at ICC for 20 years. She was an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church tentatively planned to be held on Tuesday afternoon with Dr Rex Yancey and David Blackwell officiating. Visitation will be starting 2 hours before the service at the church. Details will be finalized and announced. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements

