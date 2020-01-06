Patsy Brewer Haralson, 77, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Brooklyn Hall in Mathiston, MS. She was born November 20, 1942 in Monroe County to Hoyle Brewer and Mante V. Smith Brewer. She lived most of her life in Memphis, TN. She was a nurse for over 50 years. Ms. Harlason was an avid gardner, bee keeper, adventurer and loved to care for people. She was affiliated with the Episcopal Church and was a Christian. Services will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jack Inmon officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son Michael Bryan Haralson; one nephew Joe Bagwell; a special niece Jennifer Bray and a host of other nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Matthew Christopher Haralson and two sisters Sandra Brewer and Sharon Self. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bray, Austin Bray, Joe Bagwell and Josh Samples. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
