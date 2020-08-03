Ira Waudell Harber, age 81 passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Linda Ham Harber; two sons, Johnny Harber, and Jeff Harber; grandchildren, Mallory (Jordan) Craig, Ira"Daniel" (Alli) Harber, Candice Harber, Kayla (Nick) Clark, Veronica Harber, Makenzie Akers, David Jones, and Jackson Garrett; great grandchildren, Graham Wood, Benjamin Harber, Ellis Craig and coming soon Baby Harber. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Harber; mother, Lula Horn Harling; stepfather, JC Harling; brother, Max Harber, grandson, Luke Pounders; grand-son-law, Jake Wood. A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 pm. Following will be a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Haskell Sparks and Bro. William Burcham. In lieu of flowers make donations to The Tishomingo Manor or The Carrington House. At the request of the family mask and sanitizer will be available at the service. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com

