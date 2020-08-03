Ira Waudell Harber, age 81 passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Linda Ham Harber; two sons, Johnny Harber, and Jeff Harber; grandchildren, Mallory (Jordan) Craig, Ira"Daniel" (Alli) Harber, Candice Harber, Kayla (Nick) Clark, Veronica Harber, Makenzie Akers, David Jones, and Jackson Garrett; great grandchildren, Graham Wood, Benjamin Harber, Ellis Craig and coming soon Baby Harber. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Harber; mother, Lula Horn Harling; stepfather, JC Harling; brother, Max Harber, grandson, Luke Pounders; grand-son-law, Jake Wood. A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 pm. Following will be a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Haskell Sparks and Bro. William Burcham. In lieu of flowers make donations to The Tishomingo Manor or The Carrington House. At the request of the family mask and sanitizer will be available at the service. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.