Edwin "Eddie" Dale Harbin, Sr., 66, formerly of Mantachie, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born July 9, 1953 to Joseph Robert "J.R." and Betty Riddle Harbin. He was a truck driver for 42 years. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Marines. He enjoyed fishing, boating, grilling out, his dogs, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Rev. Ken Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, June Nix Harbin of Amory; one son, Michael Harbin (Sandy) of Mantachie; one daughter, Monica Burleson (Mike) of Saltillo; one brother, Roger Dal Harbin (Cheryl) of Mantachie; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Edwin Harbin, Jr., and Christopher Harbin; one brother, Wayne Harbin; one sister, Jenny Parker; the mother of his children, Linda Pearce Harbin; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Jacob Henson, Cody Armstrong, Spencer Burleson, Brandon Harbin, Seth Harbin, and Scotty Daniels. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
