Janeil Ann Harbor known by those that loved her as Mother, Mamie and Sis went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She loved her friends and family and to be surrounded by them. It was a tradition that she cooked lunch every Sunday after church for them all. She loved having all of her family in her home and watching her grandchildren and family grow. They were the light of her life and she supported them in everything they did. She loved the Lord and everyone she came in contact with. She worked at Marietta and Mantachie Warehouse for many years and she also worked at Usave. Janeil had a servant's heart and she cared for so many of her family through the years. She loved serving the Golden Believers and she was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. Her family loved her and she will be missed very much. Funeral services will be Sunday at Waters Funeral Home @ 3:00 p.m. with Bro. James Young and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Marti Black (Mike); grandsons, Austin Black (Jessica), Chris Black and Jon Black (Angie); great-grandchildren, Reid, Hunter, Balie, Hunter; special nieces and nephews, Ricky Barnes, Deb Thornton (DeWayne), Tony Barnes (Sharon), Terri Moody (Nelson), Stephen Lann and John Lann; special great nieces and nephews, Megan White (John), John Bryan Barnes(Sarah Kate Coleman), Payne Thornton (Katie), Bryce Powell (Joel), Cody Barnes (Morgan), Dustin Barnes (Molly), Zac Barnes (Mallory), Madison Moody, Jeremy Moody and Carson Moody; special great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Abel, Aken, Arlo, Anes, Ava Lynn, Beck, Gus, Audrey, Lucy, Charlie, Jace, Amelia, Riggs, Judd, Trent and Tayten; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Harbor, parents, Roy and Lowe Barnes; brother, Jerry Barnes; sister-in-laws, Bobby Barnes and Sue Lann; in-laws, Lamar and Mable Harbor and Eunice Harbor. Her great-nephews will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Ozark Baptist Church or Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
