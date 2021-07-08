Mary Joan Dulaney Harbor, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943 to the late Clastel Dulaney and the late Mary Williams Dulaney in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, going to church, and spending time with her family. Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Harbor of Fulton, son; Johnny Harbor of Fulton, daughter; Michelle (Michael) Simpson of Amory, son; Adam (Wendy) Harbor of Fulton, grandchildren; Caleb (Brianna) Harbor, Noah Harbor, Lydia Harbor, and their mother, Janice Harbor all of Twin Bridges, MT, and Everitt Harbor of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clastel and Mary Dulaney, grandchildren; Lorena Harbor, and J.W. Harbor. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pine Grove Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
