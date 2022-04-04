Robbie Allene Gardner Harbor passed away peacefully at her home late Sunday evening on April 3, 2022, following a lengthy illness, and is now in the presence of her Heavenly Father. She was 90 years old. Born November 29, 1931, Robbie was the daughter of the late Edward Clarence Gardner and Idella Estes Gardner. She was one of nine children, growing up in the Ozark community of Itawamba County. Robbie was a loving, devoted wife to Tracy Reldon Harbor, and together they made their home in the Centerville Community until his death on October 11, 2006. While raising a family, she also worked her entire adult life at Mantachie Manufacturing Company before retiring in the mid 90's. She was one of the oldest surviving members of Centerville Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her health declined. Robbie enjoyed a blessed and simple life -- watching TV, cooking and tending to her garden, but her greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy and happiness than having her family together for her amazing Sunday dinners. She was a kind and gentle soul who lived a life of faith and humility. She leaves behind a legacy of love to all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the McNeece- Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie, MS with Bro. Greg Jones officiating, assisted by Bro. Bill Adams. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family wishes to express thanks to the NMMC Home Hospice Team and Visiting Angels for the compassionate and loving care they provided to our Mother. Special appreciation and love is extended to caregivers Cecilia Melson and Shirley Weatherford who cared for our Mother as their own. Robbie is survived by her loving family: sons Phillip Harbor and Kacey Harbor (Tracy), daughters Judy McMullan (George) and Pam Evans (Robert); grandsons Mackenzie Harbor (Taylor) and Ryan Evans; granddaughters Carrie Martin (Kevin), Leann Cato (Jason) and Dicy Sheffield (Blake); sister Peggy Scruggs; sisters-in-law Sue Sharp, Betty Bramlett and Nancy Ingram (Ben); six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her precious granddaughters Traci Nicole Harbor and Maggie Katherine McMullan; sisters Mattie Ruth Tabler, Avonell Bishop, Jean Sheffield and Joan Sheffield, brothers Edward "Buck" Gardner, Charlie Gardner and Ellis Gardner; and in-laws Woody and Hattie Nichols Harbor. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Mackenzie Harbor and Ryan Evans; grandsons-in-law Kevin Martin and Jason Cato; and great-grandsons Jake and Eli Martin and Bryant Cato; and nephews Larry and Jerry Bishop. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.