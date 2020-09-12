HOLLY SPRINGS -- Roosevelt "Bruh" "Bonehead" Hardaway Sr, 78, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday September 16, 2020 Private at Hearn Grove Cemetery 919 Deer Creek Rd Byhlia MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 15, 2020 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.