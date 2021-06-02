Tommie Lee Hardaway, 75, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Byhalia Graveside. Services will be on Saturday June 5, 2021 10:00 a.m. at Hearn Grove M.B. Church Cemetery 919 Deer Creek Road Byhalia, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services r. Visitation will be on Friday June 4, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs.

