Mrs. Druzilla Harden was born April 22, 1935 to the late David Lee Boyd and Lula Jane Holmes in Houston, MS. She attended Houston Colored School, where she was a graduate of the Class of 1953. She later met and married Lenord E. Harden, Sr. and to this union six children were born. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Salem M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Mrs. Druzilla departed this life on June 15, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Druzilla leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Lenord E. Harden, Jr (Aris Rena) of Pontotoc, Johnny Harden (Precyda) of Hunstville, AL, Patricia Ivy (Lee Milan), Jacquelyne King (Walter), and Minnie Davis (Ester Davis) all of Pontotoc; one sister: Earline Vaughn (Eugene) of Pontotoc; two brothers: Willie "Pete" Boyd of Pontotoc and Ernest Boyd (Gail) of Atlanta, GA; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Lenord E. Harden, Sr., one son Billy E. Harden, two sisters: Annie McKinney and Nettie Sue, and one brother Rufus Boyd. Visitation walk through will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM at New Salem MB Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at New Salem MB Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
