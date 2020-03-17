Norma Jean Murff Harden, 90, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born October 19, 1929 in Aberdeen to Howard L. Murff and Zella Delight Housher Murff. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Harden was a retired seamstress for Sharp Garment and a homemaker. She was a Baptist. Graveside Services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Rev. Christopher James officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Nona Herndon (Dennis) of Aberdeen, MS; two sons, Ed Harden (Mary ) of Brandon, MS and Richard Harden (Meri Jo) of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren Krista Wood, Brian Herndon, Blair Jussely, Skylar James and Kristen Overall; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters Delight Murff, Phyllis Murff, Patricia Ausborn, Arlene Comer and Lynn Murff. Visitation will be at the Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.