Richard Gregory "Greg" Harden, 62, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Dallas, TX, surrounded in love by family and friends. Greg was born in Amory, MS on July 5, 1957, to the late Lannan and Martha Harden. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, MS. In 1977 Greg moved to Houston to begin his career with Pitney Bowes assuming various positions taking him from Houston to Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, CO and eventually working out of his home where he retired as Senior Director, Operations Support, Global Client Care. He truly loved his Pitney Bowes family. It was in Dallas/Fort Worth (Arlington) where he met Patricia. They were married on February 13, 1986 in Arlington, TX and began their life together with Patricia's daughter, Sarah, 9 years old at the time. Their second daughter, Lyndsey, was born in 1987. Greg was a devoted husband and father. Greg retired from Pitney Bowes after 39 years in 2016 and built his dream home in Pilot Point, TX where he and Patricia became members of Pilot Point United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Patricia Harden; his two daughters, Sarah Kuchar and husband, Chris and Lyndsey McCauley and husband, Sean of Fort Worth, TX; six grandchildren, Christopher, Jacob, Noah, and Mailey Kuchar, Addison and Reagan McCauley; sister, Karen Harden Wirt and husband Fritz of Montgomery, TX; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Denton, TX on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, TX. Services are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center, Aubrey, TX.
